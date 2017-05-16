Game Wrap 5/15/2017: Giants 8 Dodgers 4

The Giants jumped on Dodgers SP, Brandon McCarthy, for 4 runs in the 4'th inning to back a QS by Matt Cain and cruised to a win despite a near meltdown by the bullpen in the 9'th inning. Key Lines:
Buster Posey C- 2 for 4, HR(7). BA= .375. Buster's power surge continues. He is up to a 1.7 fWAR which ties him for 10'th in MLB and 6'th in the NL.
Brandon Crawford SS- 1 for 3, 2B, BB. BA= .253. Crawford's double in the 4'th inning after singles by Brandon Belt and Buster Posey set up the big inning. Nunez followed with a single to drive in 2 more runs and the Giants kept adding on from there.
Eduardo Nunez LF- 2 for 4, 2B, SB(10). BA= .261. Nunez drove in 2 key runs with a single in the 4'th inning, took 2B on the throw home. He then stole 3B to set up a SF by Arroyo which made the score 5-1.
Christian Arroyo 3B- 0 for 2, BB, SF, SB(1). Arroyo drove in the 5'th Giants run with a SF in the 4-run 4'th inning and later drew a 2-out walk, stole 2B and came home on Mac's single in the 6'th to make it 6-1.
Mac Williamson RF- 2 for 4. BA= .500. Finally! Mac has a successful 2017 season debut. Batting in the 8-hole, Mac made his hits count, scoring the Giants first run and driving in an add-on run in the 6'th with a 2-out hit.
Matt Cain RHP- 6.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 5 K's. ERA= 4.04. The Giants have now gotten QS's from a complete turn of the rotation starting with Ty Blach on 5/11.
Josh Osich LHP- 1.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 2 K. ERA= 4.05. Osich pitched a scoreless 8'th inning, but ran into trouble in the 9'th. Cory Gearrin poured gasoline on the fire and Derek Law had to get the final 2 outs, but only after he WP'd in a run.
*********************************************************************************
The Win got the Giants 0.5 games closer to the top of the NL West and they now trail the division leading Rockies, who were idle, by 8.5 games. The Giants are 6 games behind the 3'rd place D'Backs and 6 games out in the Wild Card race.
*********************************************************************************
Ty Blach tries to extend the Giants win streak to 5 games and their QS streak to 6 tonight facing Dodgers LHP Rich Hill.
Tuesday, May 16, 2017
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment