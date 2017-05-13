Game Wrap 5/12/2017: Giants 3 Reds 2

The Giants bullpen won a war of attrition when Buster Posey hit a walk off HR in the bottom of the 17'th inning to break a 2-2 tie that had stood since the 5'th inning. Key Lines:
Denard Span CF- 3 for 7, HR(2). BA= .274. A healthy and rested Denard Span is still a pretty good player. He is 7 for 12 with a double and 2 HR's since his return from the DL.
Buster Posey C- 2 for 7, HR(6). BA= .358. Buster hits his 5'th dinger of the month and 4'th in 5 games. The only game he did not homer in was a PH appearance 5/10.
Johnny Cueto RHP- 8 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 6 K's. ERA= 4.15. This was Cueto's 6'th QS in 8 starts and 4'th in a row. In his 6 QS's his ERA is 2.14.
Bullpen- 9 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 5 BB, 7 K's. I don't think anyone would have blamed the bullpen if the Giants had lost this one. You can't pitch shutout ball forever, or maybe you can. Kontos(1.2), Bryan Morris(3.0) and Cory Gearrin(2.0) deserve special mention for pitching multiple innings.
*********************************************************************************
Despite the Win, the Giants remain in last place in the NL West, 10 games behind the Rockies.
*********************************************************************************
Matt Moore tries to put the Giants in position to win the 4 game series facing RHP Lisalverto Bonilla in a day game.
Saturday, May 13, 2017
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment