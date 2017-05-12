Game Wrap 5/11/2017: Reds 3 Giants 2

We've reached a point in the season where a close game is a moral victory. The Giants got a QS from Ty Blach and solo HR's from Brandon Belt and Denard Span, but the rest of the offense continued to sputter and the bullpen failed to hold off the Reds in another Loss. Key Lines:
Denard Span CF- 4 for 5, 2B, HR(1). BA= .255. Span returns from the DL with a big game.
Brandon Belt 1B- 1 for 4, HR(5), BB. BA= .221. Belt's dinger gave the Giants an early lead and broke an 0 for 18 skid since May 4. Belt had 3 walks over that time.
Ty Blach LHP- 7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 2 K, GO/AO= 11/4. ERA= 4.88. Nice recovery from a Disaster start in Cincinnati.
Hunter Strickland RHP- 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K. ERA= 1.50. Although his overall ERA is excellent, Strick has given up 6 hits and 3 BB's in 2.1 IP in 3 appearances in May.
The Loss dropped the Giants record to 12-24, 11 games behind the NL West leading Rockies.
Johnny Cueto faces Scott "Cy" Feldman in Game 2 of the 4 game series tonight.
Friday, May 12, 2017
