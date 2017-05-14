Down on the Farm: 5/13/2017

AAA Sacramento River Cats pounded the Colorado Springs Skysox 11-2:
Jae-Gyun Hwang 3B- 3 for 6, 2B, HR(1). BA= .298.
Austin Slater CF- 4 for 4, 2B, HR(2), BB, HBP. BA= .310.
Mac Williamson LF- 2 for 5, 2B, BB. BA= .261.
Carlos Moncrief RF- 2 for 5, 2B, SB(3). BA= .294.
Joan Gregorio RHP- 6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 5 BB, 6 K's. ERA= 2.04.
Roberto Gomez RHP- 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K's. ERA= 7.88.
Hard to believe this was Hwang's first dinger of the season. Mac is hitting .310 over his last 10 games. Slater is hitting .368 in May. Gregorio has been effectively wild. Will need to tone down the BB's to make it to the next level.
*********************************************************************************
AA(Game 1) Bowie Baysox edged out the Richmond Flying Squirrels 2-1(7 innings):
Cory Taylor RHP- 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 5 K's, GO/AO= 6/1. ERA= 4.55.
*********************************************************************************
AA(Game 2) Richmond Flying Squirrels defeated the Bowie Baysox 4-1(8 innings):
Slade Heathcott CF- 2 for 4. BA= .303.
Miguel Gomez 2B- 2 for 4, HR(3). BA= .325.
Tyler Horan RF- 2 for 3, 2B, HR(1). BA= .245.
Jeff Arnold C- 1 for 3, HR(1). BA= .108.
Matt Gage LHP- 7 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 4 K's. ERA= 3.48.
Tyler Cyr RHP- 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K's. ERA= 2.19.
*********************************************************************************
High A Inland Empire 66'ers topped the San Jose Giants 3-2:
Matt Winn C- 3 for 3. BA= .318.
Matt Krook LHP- 4.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 6 K's. ERA= 10.19.
Conner Kaden RHP- 3.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K's. ERA= 4.15.
Dylan Rheault RHP- 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K's. ERA= 2.76.
*********************************************************************************
Low A Lexington Legends nosed out the Augusta Greenjackets 3-2:
Carson Fulmer CF- 0 for 2, BB, 2 HBP. BA= .250.
Caleb Baragar LHP- 5 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 4 K's. ERA= 2.64.
Garrett Williams LHP- 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K's. ERA= 0.00.
I believe this was Williams' first appearance of the season.
